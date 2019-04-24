SebenzaLIVE

LISTEN | From learners to leaders: empowering students to make great changes in their communities

By thango ntwasa and Ntokozo Mpanza - 24 April 2019 - 08:47
Sandile Dlamini co-founder of Help a Learner Become a Student Non-Profit organisation.
Image: Supplied.

We chat with Sandile Dlamini, a young creative who is on a mission to change the education system in a good way.

Dlamini is part of an organisation called, Help a Learner Become a Student. The organisation will be hosting a Leadership Imbizo event that will assist 32 high schools that they have identified in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg Gauteng. 

Dlamini shares how this organisation came to be and the importance of the work that they do to empower the youths of their community.

