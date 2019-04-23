Come clean on your premiers‚ Mmusi Maimane challenges ANC

With only two weeks to go before the election‚ there are still unanswered questions about the people voters will actually be electing.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane made this clear by sharply criticising the ANC on Tuesday for failing to release a list of premier candidates.

“Clearly by hiding and waiting for after the election‚ [the ANC has] something to hide‚” Maimane said.

“We’ve had the courage to put premier candidates forward. We don’t believe citizens should just blindly follow a party‚ we don’t believe citizens should just blindly go cast their vote.”

Maimane spoke with eight of the DA premier candidates beside him at the signing of the party’s “Jobs Pledge” in Cape Town. He praised the “diverse” group of premier candidates as experienced and qualified.