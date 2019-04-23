Electorate must tread carefully on May 8

The season of jostling for votes by political parties is upon us, and since elections are fast approaching, it's at the highest ever.

During this period political parties unashamedly promise paradise to the electorate so that they can vote them into power.

When wheedling the electorate, politicians often make the gullible believe that they possess extraordinary powers, and that it's only in them they should trust.

As we have seen in the past, such stunts are normally inspired by parasitical intentions.

After elections, politicians usually turn their backs on the people who voted for them and start angling for money and comfort which come with the power.

Of the three leading political parties, the ANC, DA and EFF, pragmatically speaking, there is absolutely no holy cow in any of them.