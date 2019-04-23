Electorate must tread carefully on May 8
The season of jostling for votes by political parties is upon us, and since elections are fast approaching, it's at the highest ever.
During this period political parties unashamedly promise paradise to the electorate so that they can vote them into power.
When wheedling the electorate, politicians often make the gullible believe that they possess extraordinary powers, and that it's only in them they should trust.
As we have seen in the past, such stunts are normally inspired by parasitical intentions.
After elections, politicians usually turn their backs on the people who voted for them and start angling for money and comfort which come with the power.
Of the three leading political parties, the ANC, DA and EFF, pragmatically speaking, there is absolutely no holy cow in any of them.
They all suffer from elitism and power mongering, which will ordinarily lead to entitlement and complacency.
The ANC has long derailed from its founding values and principles, the DA is in a quagmire, and the EFF is multifaceted in its approach to problems plaguing the country and voters need to tread carefully on it.
Cyril Ramaphosa, Mmusi Maimane and Julius Malema are powerful orators in their own right, and they can easily stir and sway the emotions of people, a dangerous tool politicians use.
It's risky for the electorate to measure the capability of a political leader on the strength of their word, how loud they can get and the power they wield in their own organisation.
It's now clearer than ever that our country is at a crossroad economically, spiritually, socially, and those are indispensable aspects for any country to function optimally.
The demise or prosperity of our country is squarely on the voter's shoulders, as they are responsible for choosing the leaders to take us forward.
Pabalelo Mabilo, Pretoria