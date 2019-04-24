SA politics not looking forward

There is something good about seeing former president Thabo Mbeki and ex-DA leader Tony Leon publicly taking an interest in the affairs of their political parties once again.

It shows that their retirement from active politics has not meant disengagement with developments in the country as well as within the ANC and the DA.

However, it does say something about the state of the country's two biggest parties that they have had to turn to the past in order to secure votes in the highly contested Gauteng province.

In the DA's case, it would seem, the party has roped in Leon in a bid to get its traditional white voter base going out there in numbers on May 8 to vote for the Mmusi Maimane-led party.

The move came amidst voter surveys indicating high approval rating for President Cyril Ramaphosa even among white voters.

By bringing in Leon, the DA hopes its traditional constituencies - some of which have not really warmed up to Maimane and Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga - would be convinced to remain loyal.