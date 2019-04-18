South Africa

Mmusi Maimane tells Cyril Ramaphosa he's chickening out of debate

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 18 April 2019 - 09:33
The ANC has dismissed the idea of a debate between DA leader Mmusi Maimane, above, and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The ANC has dismissed the idea of a debate between DA leader Mmusi Maimane, above, and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Mmusi Maimane via Twitter

Chicken stock cubes. These are literally what DA leader Mmusi Maimane said would calm President Cyril Ramaphosa’s nerves and see him agreeing to a pre-election debate. Maimane said this as he reacted to the ANC’s dismissal of the debate between the two leaders.

The idea of the debate was sparked by the SABC’s rebroadcast on Sunday of the 1994 pre-election debate between former presidents Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk. The screening sparked conversations on social media about the current state of South Africa, prompting some to call for a debate between Ramaphosa and Maimane.

While the ruling ANC did not immediately respond to calls from the public for a debate, Maimane said he would be more than willing to take on the president.

ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula released a statement on Wednesday, in which he said the party would not be “cajoled” into a debate.

Maimane’s chicken stock cubes elicited mixed reactions. Some thought his post was funny, while others accused him of using Ramaphosa's name to campaign for the DA. 

ANC won't be 'cajoled' into Ramaphosa vs Maimane TV debate

The ANC has poured cold water on claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa is going head-to-head with DA leader Mmusi Maimane in a pre-elections debate ...
News
5 days ago

How the DA plans to get one over De Lille in their latest row

The DA believes it will succeed in reviewing Monday’s decision made by the IEC following a complaint by former member Patricia de Lille.
News
5 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Can eating hot cross buns get you arrested at a breathalyser roadblock?
Cannibalistic Cobra regurgitates another cobra
X