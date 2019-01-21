No prying eyes please, I'm just my brother's keeper

There are very few of my life events that aren't punctuated by music. Even my speech is sometimes punctuated with songs. Which is why music festivals will always be a big affirmative yes, especially if I am watching from the comfort of my own home, which is how I enjoyed the Global Citizen Festival in December last year.

And the music was sublime, even though the sound wasn't always at a global level.

What I hadn't expected to walk away with was a deep sense of discomfort over the objective of the festival: ending extreme poverty in the world, an objective stressed by billionaires, celebrities and politicians whose eyes did not reflect the warm sentiments of their speeches in between the music.

An interruption we could have done without to be honest. Yet there they were, one after the other, pledging money to end poverty in the world.

According to the Global Citizen Festival website, global citizenship as a concept is people heeding the call to end extreme poverty by ideas that inspire and motivate the global community to act. Sweet, but.

We all know why there is so much inequality in the world. Greed and corruption from people, like the kind up on the stage that day. The idea of billionaires standing in front of crowds seeking to be applauded for donating their billions to end poverty was repulsive to witness. Especially because we know you are getting a tax break to save the rest of your billions.