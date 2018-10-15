More to unlearn on the road to real feminism

Do you remember the first time you heard the word, or of the concept of, feminism? I don't. I know my feelings around that time, but not exactly when that was.

What I remember is that my first perception of what the movement is, was that it was for women who didn't enjoy consuming with their eyes, or otherwise, the distinguishing appendage of the male anatomy. While I had no understanding of why that would be, I knew for certain it wasn't for me.

Years later, I would find it again, this time receiving it for what it truly is, a movement whose mission is rooted in achieving equal rights for women.

Rights are many and varied, but urgent on the list for me is the equal right for women to walk in the street freely; economic freedom and freedom to choose what happens to their bodies.

Today, I am proud to call myself a feminist, one that still has a lot of learning and unlearning to do, but proud and eager nonetheless. The fall of patriarchy may not be a thing that we get to witness in this lifetime, but our daughters will have less of a fight because of what we started. A few years ago in a conversation about this, my stepmother said to me, "we are the generation that let you down". So our fight isn't just for our daughters; it is for our mothers.