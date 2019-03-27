Sex is not a tool for punishment, unlike what Mantashe says

The ANC's national chairperson Gwede Mantashe recently said "there's a natural way to punish a woman in the bedroom, I don't understand why men use physical violence" during an interview with eNCA's Xoli Mngambi.

He said this in the wake of Babes Wodumo's abuse, that was recorded and shared on various online platforms. Why is this important, you may ask?

This is important because language is a tool for articulating our views, values, principles and thoughts. Language, as the president recently said during the Human Rights Day commemoration, is both empowering and gives a sense of pride.

It is problematic for Mantashe to use violence in the same sentence with intimacy. Sex or love making is an expression of deep intimacy and has nothing to do with violence.

It can't be correct to equate sex with punishment or with violence for that matter; sex is meant to be enjoyed by both parties.

Some may argue that all he was saying comes from a well-meaning place and that I am pedantic, or I am misunderstanding what he meant. It is problematic to use language that disempowers women and creates an environment where it is easy for violence or the condoning of it, to be seen as normal.

This language is a manifestation of what toxic masculinity is, a concept which the Goodman project defines as; "a narrow and repressive description of manhood, designating manhood as defined by violence, sex, status and aggression.

"It's the cultural ideal of maleness, where strength is everything, while emotions are a weakness, sex and brutality are yardsticks by which men are measured."

Most cultural and religious institutions teach us men to be in charge, in control and in domination over, in most cases women, and men who are not are considered weaklings.

It would be complicit of us men if we do not call each other out when we use misogynistic language and see nothing wrong with it. What Mantashe said reminded me of the plight of lesbian women who, on a daily basis, are raped and harassed, in the name of the so-called corrective rape.