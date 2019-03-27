Bank took car unfairly, man feels

WesBank is accused of flaunting the National Credit Act by repossessing a consumer's vehicle even though he honoured the repayment arrangements made in 2017.

Two years ago, Nezwi Khanyine, 41, of Fleurhof, Roodepoort, fell into arrears on his car loan without making any repayment arrangements.

When he missed four months of installments, the bank demanded that he should surrender the car. At the time his arrears escalated to R21,000, Khanyile said.

He said the National Credit Act allowed him to make arrangement to pay the arrears or to go under debt review, but he opted to arrange for a repayment of the arrears, which the bank found acceptable.

However, WesBank demanded 80%, which he could not able to pay at once, Khanyile said.

"I think what they wanted was to repossess the car as I could not meet their demands," he said.

Khanyile's financial situation changed after the death of his two cousins in a road accident.

"I assisted in buying coffins and also took a loan to pay for other funeral costs," he said.

The bank made an arrangement allowing him to update his account after Consumer Line stepped in. Since that arrangement he did not miss his monthly installments.