Parents must offer a safe space for kids to talk about sexuality

An 11-year-old boy is alleged to have raped a six-year-old girl. What has happened to our society that we find ourselves in this situation?

Rape is a degrading, dehumanising and painful experience. Why would an 11-year-old boy violate another human being?

Is it because his actions mirror the behaviour of adults in society? Is he replicating what he sees male adults do around him. Does he act in this manner because he thinks it is normal? After all, a child is a sum of their environment.

Kagiso Lesego Molope, a novelist writing in the book Rape a South African Nightmare by Professor Pumla Dineo Gqola, says: “I believe that in South Africa as in any other place in the world, an honest discussion about sexual assault, women’s oppression and women’s safety needs to begin with how we raise men.

“I’d like to move beyond the developed world’s approach to teaching women to empower themselves because – as I once announced to a room full of applauding first-world feminists – telling women to end rape is like telling black people to end racism. It seems counterproductive to me.

“When your child comes home from school after being bullied it’s best to address the bullies’ behaviour instead of wondering what your child can do to stop it. There are basic behaviour patterns that need to be completely altered. Much of what we need to do, I think, lies in what boys learn – from both men and women – as they grow up.”

Girls are taught to protect themselves and not to entice boys, but boys are not taught how to treat girls and their bodies and to look at girls as equal; deserving of the same respect as their male peers.

These teachings should start at an early age if we are to create a new culture in our society; with these teachings – coupled with positive behaviour modelling – we are on our way to reading less of these horrid stories.