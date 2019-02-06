Why are black feminists not protecting poor women from charlatan prophets?

As you read this piece, prophet Shepherd Bushiri (the Major 1) is appearing in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court with his wife, facing fraud and money laundering charges.

I fervently believe in the principle of presumption of innocence unless proven guilty. I don't think that in the 21st century we should subject any person, even our worst enemy, to the kangaroo court or to the court of public opinion.

I hold no brief for the Major 1. I don't know him from a bar of soap and neither have I met him but he deserves a fair trial. For me it is inconsequential that he is from Malawi. If he has committed a crime, he must face the law and its consequence.

Having said that I am deeply disturbed by his opulent lifestyle when there are no public records that I know of that he has been in any business transaction that is above board.

He is only 35 years old, but it is reported in the City Press that he owns a fleet of luxury cars which includes a Maserati, a Rolls Royce, an Austin Martin and a Mercedes -Benz G63.