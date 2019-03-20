Men also feel pain of emotional and physical abuse

It would be perfidious or disingenuous of us if we do not talk about emotional abuse, perpetrated by women against men.

There are few available scientific data regarding the rates of male emotional abuse in SA, for obvious reasons.

You are probably asking yourself if indeed men are emotionally abused, why is there a lack of data and a lack in reported cases of male emotional abuse.

The reasons are not that complicated to fathom; most men have been raised to believe that they should not embarrass themselves by displaying any type of "weakness" and speaking of abuse, especially emotional abuse, experienced at the hands of a woman as that would be a sign of "weakness".

Remember the nonsensical and archaic teaching that "tigers don't cry". The majority of men have bought into this utter nonsense even to the extent that emotional abuse looks normal.

How many times have you heard a man saying "she told me that I am good for nothing and that I am inadequate sexually, she doesn't know why she is with a man with a low libido or no erection at all".

You probably heard these stories when men are intoxicated, or they have gathered enough courage to speak about such experiences, sometimes pretending that they are narrating an experience of another man, when, in fact, it is their own experience. Men do this because they do not want to be ridiculed. Emotional abuse has no visible scar like physical abuse, where you would easily identity a blue eye or scar.

You have probably come across a man who has gone through a bitter divorce, with minor children involved. Some women go to the extent of using the children to fight their battles with the men they have turned to despise.

One such example, which is usually overlooked and not seen as a form of abuse, is men being denied access to their children, without merit.