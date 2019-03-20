Client robbed of her burglar bars

Gloria Sogoni was renovating her house when she decided to buy burglar proofing from Trellidor in 2009.

Sogoni, 53, of Dube Village in Soweto, said measurements were taken after the service provider agreed to enter into a lay-by agreement.

She was only given a quotation and no time limit upon which she would pay for her burglar bars, said the mother of two.

She paid her deposit and Trellidor promised it would keep her goods until the price was paid in full, she said.

Sogoni never visited the Soweto branch thereafter but continuously deposited payment into its bank account until 2014 when she discovered the branch had closed, she said.

She said she expected Trellidor to call her to collect her goods as it was expected to put them away until they were fully paid for, or to let her know they were closing down.

"In the past, most companies which offered lay-by agreements would send a registered letter to ask clients to pay off and collect their goods before they closed down," Sogoni's said.

Where a consumer cancelled the agreement at any time, the store had to repay all the monies paid minus 10% as a cancellation penalty.

She said her consolation was that Trellidor still existed in the country. Then she began her search for other branches and she found one in Randburg. The branch was really helpful as it managed to get her quotation from its head office in Durban, but nothing happened thereafter.

She was later told her initial payment was done 10 years ago and it would not be possible to trace the amounts paid into the Soweto branch as its account was also closed.

Kevin Bonner, national sales and marketing manager at Trellidor, said they were investigating Sogoni's complaint for burglar proofing that was not installed.