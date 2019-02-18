Customer's path paved with excuses

When Mpho Maela wanted to increase the value of her house, she shopped around for a reputable paving company.

She came across Tshwane Paving Projects, which promised to do a professional job, Maela said.

"Tshwane Paving claims that it has a 95% client satisfaction success rate, with hundreds of excellent references, and that convinced me to go for it," Maela said.

Johan Jonker, the owner of Tshwane Paving, gave her a R25,000 quotation in April.

She saved up and by December 6 Maela had paid a R16,000 deposit.

She said Jonker assured her that the paving bricks would be delivered by December 14.

"He then started telling me different stories and ended up not taking my calls and WhatsApp messages," Maela said.

Maela has been requesting a refund but claims that all her pleas fell on deaf ears.

Jonker also used the service of an attorney, who also made empty promises and failed to pay the refund, Maela said.

"I want Sowetan to expose him for being unprofessional and disloyal to me as a customer," Maela said.

Jonker acknowledged that he had received a R16,000 deposit from Maela.

He said he had planned that the project would be completed before the construction industry closed for the festive season, but her money was only received two days after she deposited it, which was on December 8.