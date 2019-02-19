Jeff Radebe's appointment not wise one

We applaud billionaire and mining magnate Patrice Motsepe for finally breaking his silence over claims that his brothers-in-law, President Cyril Ramaphosa and energy minister Jeff Radebe, were pushing policies that were meant to benefit him at the expense of the power utility Eskom and the country at large.

By keeping silent for this long, Motsepe has allowed for rumours and doubts to swell into a huge political storm with the public - fresh from revelations of state capture by the Guptas; Bosasa and the likes - left uncertain as to what to believe.

Motsepe yesterday denied that his renewable energy business, the African Rainbow Energy and Power (Arep), benefited from the fact that Ramaphosa and Radebe were in government. He went to great lengths to try and prove that government's approach to include independent power producers in the country's energy mix had nothing to do with enriching him.

He went as far as to state that he and his family were "from old money", suggesting that they did not become rich only after the advent of democracy in SA.

But even in his denials, Motsepe does concede that he has a perception problem when it comes to Arep.