Nomvula Mokonyane must go‚ Malema tells Ramaphosa

EFF leader Julius Malema says he will not believe President Cyril Ramaphosa's commitment to fight corruption until he fires minister Nomvula Mokonyane from the cabinet.

"You can't have people highly implicated‚ Mr President‚ in your cabinet and you come and tell us you are committed to fight corruption‚" he said‚ adding: "Unless you too have benefited from frozen chicken. If you've eaten the frozen chicken you will be scared."

Malema was making reference to accusations that Mokonyane received groceries from corruption-accused company Bosasa.

In his 16-minute address in the debate on the state of the nation address on Tuesday‚ Malema said there was clear evidence that Mokonyane was involved in corruption and questioned whether "Nomvula has something we don't know on you".