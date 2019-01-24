Chippa Masinga has left us with tons of lessons

I first met the late Phil "Chippa" Masinga during school days when he was roped in to play for Jomo Cosmos by Jomo Sono. He had been recruited from Klerksdorp, his hometown.

Chippa was attending school at Orlando West high, better known as Matseke, and I was at Daliwonga in Dube.

I had recently joined Kaizer Chiefs.

Rivalry between the two schools was at a high and whenever the teams played against each other it was a battle of the professionals (soccer players from these schools who also played in the National Soccer League).

Initially, my close friend from Cosmos was Eric September before I met Phil. I used to hang around with Eric, then Phil because they stayed in Dube at a house organised by Bra J (Sono) for players from outside Joburg.

Growing up we we did everything related with football with a positive attitude.

Others who were friends with me and Phil were Harold "Jazzy Queen" Legodi, Rudolph Seale, Ntsie Maphike and the late Nick "Bazooka" Seshweni, among others.

When Phil left Cosmos to join Sundowns in the late 1980s, we always kept in touch.

We visited joints in Eersterus and Mamelodi. It was a long journey to Pretoria, but it was worth it to be with Phil and other buddies at Sundowns. Remember, we were still young and in process of finding ourselves.

When South Africa was readmitted to Fifa in 1992, Phil was part of the team chosen to play for the country under English coach Jeff Butler.

Bra Stan "Screamer" Tshabalala replaced Butler and picked the cream of the country's top players.

Then came our first international match in Durban, where we emerged victors against Cameroon. I scored the country's first goal.

With Lucas "Rhoo" Radebe and Phil, playing for Leeds in England, Bafana's fortunes changed for the better.

We were taught by guys like Phil who were plying their trade abroad that you "can't play a game without wearing a vest underneath".

Phil and the late Shoes Moshoeu told us that in Europe it was taboo. The practice was adopted by the national team and the local clubs.