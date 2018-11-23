Tourism lover opens up more opportunities for township entrepreneurs
Owner of multiple franchises, Bathabile Moreki, is set to change the way small businesses get access to profitable opportunities. The founder of Nothile Consulting recently launched a Township Economic Transformation model that will give township based entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their goods at a larger scale.
“Township businesses don’t really have a space, they’re working from home. So as much as you are creating a beautiful product you cannot sell only to your neighbours and your friends, you need to market your business.”
Moreki saw potential in the need to market, avail infrastructure and developing a support structure for township based businesses. Providing the space also allows traders who have other jobs to continue to make a profit even when they are not present to sell their products.
“When you are not trading frequently, people lose interest. So there we are going to be trading every day from Monday to Sunday. It’s an opportunity for not only your sales to go up but it opens a door for hiring people,” says Moreki.
To ensure that a large number of entrepreneurs and corporates are involved, Moreki plans on recruiting youth to handle the sales of the initiative.
“It’s all about partnerships. You cannot do anything on your own – you can but it’s just not the ideal thing to do.”
Moreki was recently announced as one of the ambassadors for the MaSisulu Women of Fortitude which was launched by Inter-Ministerial Committee Chairperson, Jeff Radebe.
To be part of the Township Economic Transformation you need to have a product that is not re-sellable. Although you do not have to close any other establishment that you work from you can have your products in Midrand where the distribution centre is based.