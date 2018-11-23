Tourism lover opens up more opportunities for township entrepreneurs

Owner of multiple franchises, Bathabile Moreki, is set to change the way small businesses get access to profitable opportunities. The founder of Nothile Consulting recently launched a Township Economic Transformation model that will give township based entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their goods at a larger scale.

“Township businesses don’t really have a space, they’re working from home. So as much as you are creating a beautiful product you cannot sell only to your neighbours and your friends, you need to market your business.”

Moreki saw potential in the need to market, avail infrastructure and developing a support structure for township based businesses. Providing the space also allows traders who have other jobs to continue to make a profit even when they are not present to sell their products.

“When you are not trading frequently, people lose interest. So there we are going to be trading every day from Monday to Sunday. It’s an opportunity for not only your sales to go up but it opens a door for hiring people,” says Moreki.