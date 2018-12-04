Shamila Batohi named as new NPA boss

Advocate Shamila Batohi has been named as the new head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement during a televised address at the Union Buildings on Tuesday.

In November an eight-member panel led by cabinet minister Jeff Radebe interviewed 11 shortlisted candidates for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). After the interviews, the panel came up with five prospective names, including Batohi, Simphiwe Mlotshwa, Siyabulela Mapoma, Andrea Johnson and Rodney de Kock.

"In appointing a new NDPP, we are addressing the state of dysfunctionality and deficiencies in the National Prosecuting Authority identified by the Constitutional Court. The National Director of Public Prosecutions occupies a vital position in our democracy and makes an essential contribution in upholding the rule of law," Ramaphosa said.