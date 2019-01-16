Ramaphosa needs to be stringent to get SA's support

Dear Mr President

You have called upon all South Africans to help the ANC grow the country together. That is not a problem because your governing party's manifesto speaks to the problems that are facing SA.

And should those problems - that include growing the economy in order to create much-needed jobs - be resolved, we will all be happy. We want good public healthcare and transport systems. People want access to education, water, electricity and sanitation, to name but a few.

The ANC has won all general elections since 1994, but the majority of issues in the manifesto are the same. You have highlighted the successes in some areas in the manifesto but there are key areas like in education, jobs, houses and healthcare where it seems like nothing has been achieved.

You are well aware that before you took over as president in February last year, many had given up on the ANC because of how your predecessor, Jacob Zuma, ran the country. You brought hope, which you cannot take for granted.

One wonders when the manifesto was put together. Was the ANC honest about the party's successes and failures? You want to serve all the people should the ANC win the upcoming general elections and you want the nation to work with the ANC when it does that.

You have to meet South Africans halfway. You cannot expect the nation to help you while you do not make serious changes to your cabinet. Your cabinet cannot be filled with deadwood that have served under former presidents Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Zuma. You need to also get rid of ANC leaders whose names are implicated in wrongdoings.

Before appointing anyone, you need to give the successes the minister has had while in service.