'I come from old money, my hands are clean,' says Patrice Motsepe

Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe on Monday dismissed allegations that his company is benefiting directly from the Independent Power Producer deals with the department of energy.

In his official statement read by African Rainbow Energy and Power (Arep) CEO Brian Dames on Monday, Motsepe confirmed that the company is involved in renewable energy projects but said they were based on stakes that the company has bought in private companies which are involved with the department of energy.

Motsepe has two brothers-in-law in the cabinet: President Cyril Ramaphosa and energy minister Jeff Radebe.

He admitted that his proximity to them creates a perception of conflict of interest.

Motsepe told a Sandton news briefing that there was no favouritism in the renewable energy project bids and admonished South Africans for thinking of irregularities when a black businessperson became rich.