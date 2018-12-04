Batohi appointment heralds a new era in the criminal justice system: ANC

The party said Ramaphosa could not have appointed a better candidate, saying Batohi’s credentials spoke for themselves.

In November, an eight-member panel - led by energy minister Jeff Radebe - interviewed 11 shortlisted candidates for the position of national director of public prosecutions (NDPP). After the interviews, the panel came up with five prospective names: Batohi, Simphiwe Mlotshwa, Siyabulela Mapoma, Andrea Johnson and Rodney de Kock.

Mabe said Batohi stood out. “She has distinguished herself as an ardent champion for justice with a firm grasp of the challenges that require urgent attention in restoring the integrity of the NPA,” said Mabe.

He said Batohi’s appointment was an indication of how far the country had come in advancing women empowerment.

The party called on Batohi to work tirelessly in building a prosecuting authority that becomes a standard bearer of a criminal justice system which delivered the constitutional right that all citizens are equal before the law.