Makers of load-shedding app expect one million users by end of February

Maritz explained how the app works: “We are sending push notifications as soon as load-shedding is announced and providing a schedule of when your area will be affected.

"The app makes it incredibly simple for users to get load-shedding schedules for multiple areas, without having to hunt them down across various sources. Our users are then able to plan their day and be informed.

“Load-shedding sucks - and it’s even worse when it’s unexpected. No one likes a bad surprise, so we provide this service to remove the surprise of load-shedding. We try to make our lives easier by making it more predictable.

“Our app is also designed to be as simple as possible, to remove as much confusion around load-shedding as possible,” he added.

Maritz and Wells expect EskomSePush to have at least one million users by the end of February - if load-shedding continues.

While the app is free, Maritz said they are investigating the feasibility of adding extra features to allow users to find solutions to problems they are facing. “Our primary focus is our user experience, not profitability. We think hard and long before making any decision that would impact the user’s experience,” he said.