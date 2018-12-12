Malema’s entire political trajectory is a tale of greed

Public deliberation and discursive participation have long been recognised as cornerstones of participatory democracy and representative government.

But behind the vortex of rage, inflammatory speeches, authoritarian deliberation and false accusations made by self-serving political leaders – under the pretence of public deliberation and discursive participation – lies a creeping anxiety about their future.

Such desperation feeds into the pervasive paranoia and recklessness of those in the crosshairs of our criminal justice system. Let me explain.

The arc of EFF leader Julius ’s political life bends from his rural tutelage by populist ANC leaders to a ritzy political leader currently battling legal quagmire and controversy whilst fumbling for a fresh sense of purpose.

Blessed with extraordinary political instincts and oratory skills, carved his political acumen into a potent and influential power bloc consequent his expulsion from the ANC Youth League.

’s entire political trajectory and metamorphosis is a tale of greed, deception, ego and megalomania which has ripped away the elaborate façade of a man who, as the story goes, was born of abject poverty and desolation that ostensibly shaped him into one of SA’s consequential contemporary political leaders.

But along the way, became a mercenary, willing to serve shady underworld figures and incorrigibly corrupt politicians as long as they sustained his ostentatious lifestyle and political ambitions.