SABC needs to be saved - Malema
The government must provide a bailout for the SABC as it is in the country's interest for the public broadcaster to thrive.
This was the call made by EFF leader Julius Malema when he met artists at Monte Casino in Fourways, northern Johannesburg, yesterday.
The SABC became one of the focal points at the meeting as film, music and advertising players described their frustrations in trying to get equal opportunities with the broadcaster.
"There is no SABC in crisis here. We must give SABC a guarantee to go and get money and pay you [artists].
"SABC is looking for a guarantee from government, we don't give SABC a guarantee. [SABC is] an institution that is used by all, including the poorest of the poor.
"When SAA, which is not used by the poorest of the poor, wants a bailout, we give them the bailout," Malema said.
"SABC is not asking for a bailout but a guarantee. They don't want to give the SABC a guarantee and that way they make people like Hlaudi [Motsoeneng] heroes. It now looks like since Hlaudi left, the SABC is collapsing. You are making thugs appear like heroes of our people by refusing to do a simple thing."
Malema said SA could not afford allow the SABC to collapse.
The broadcaster has said it plans to retrench staff as part of efforts to address its financial woes.
Malema said when the public broadcaster gets the money from the market, it should prioritise black people and businesses owned by women when it pays its suppliers.
During the meeting, the artists told the EFF leadership of their struggles with discrimination regarding contracts, opportunities and finance. Malema proposed that they establish a body to address their industry problems.
Malema was meeting artists as part of the EFF's public manifesto consultation assembly aimed at bringing various sectors of society into the EFF document to be launched in February next year.