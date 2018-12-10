SABC needs to be saved - Malema

The government must provide a bailout for the SABC as it is in the country's interest for the public broadcaster to thrive.

This was the call made by EFF leader Julius Malema when he met artists at Monte Casino in Fourways, northern Johannesburg, yesterday.

The SABC became one of the focal points at the meeting as film, music and advertising players described their frustrations in trying to get equal opportunities with the broadcaster.

"There is no SABC in crisis here. We must give SABC a guarantee to go and get money and pay you [artists].