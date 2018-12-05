State owning land would not deter investors says Malema.

Government should control how land is shared says the Economic Freedom Fighters.

EFF party leader Julius Malema told a press conference that they did not want to oppress people but rather that the state should own the land and distribute according to rations that he says will give a fair share to everyone.

Malema said the state owning land would not deter investors. “Banks are not looking for ownership they are looking land tenure. If you can guarantee a security of tenure then you will have investment,” Malema said.

He said people don’t have to own the land they build on. “Land is not property. It is part of property,” Malema told journalists. He made an example of the Mia family who own the Watefall Estate in Midrand, Johannesburg.

He said people in that area did not own that piece of land but were able to secure funding to build houses.