State owning land would not deter investors says Malema
Government should control how land is shared says the Economic Freedom Fighters.
EFF party leader Julius Malema told a press conference that they did not want to oppress people but rather that the state should own the land and distribute according to rations that he says will give a fair share to everyone.
Malema said the state owning land would not deter investors. “Banks are not looking for ownership they are looking land tenure. If you can guarantee a security of tenure then you will have investment,” Malema said.
He said people don’t have to own the land they build on. “Land is not property. It is part of property,” Malema told journalists. He made an example of the Mia family who own the Watefall Estate in Midrand, Johannesburg.
He said people in that area did not own that piece of land but were able to secure funding to build houses.
“You see the Midrand Waterfall. An Indian family owns that land. The Mia family. They own the whole of that land there but the people who build there don’t see themselves as property-less. They continue to buy and build houses on the land that they are not owning,” Malema said.
The party’s deputy president Floyd Shivambu came in his Commander In Chief’s backing saying the biggest investments in the country were made on state owned land.
“The biggest investments in South Africa take place in state owned land. In the Coega, East London Development zone, the Dube Trade Port and in Atlantis,” Shivambu to the briefing.
Malema said they were not calling for a ban on all privately owned. “Let’s all throw in ideas in this basket till we find each other."
The state will guarantee security so that those who want to use the land can be able to receive funding so they can work the land.