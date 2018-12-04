EFF will not back down on land nationalisation: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says the red berets will not negotiate on its first cardinal pillar, which campaigns for the nationalisation of all land, placing it in curatorship of the state.

Malema was speaking during a media briefing on Tuesday after parliament adopted the constitutional review committee’s report recommending a constitutional amendment to expropriate land without compensation.

Following the adoption of the report, ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu indicated that he would bring a motion that will seek to take the process of the constitutional amendment forward.