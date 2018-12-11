Mabe's PA reports him for sexual harassment

"I then remembered the previous night, when I was asked to sit closer to him in an inappropriate manner which an employer and an employee shouldn't find themselves in," she wrote.

She further claimed that while they were in Limpopo for the party's communication workshop, Mabe walked into her room at night after she had bathed and was in bed.

At that time, she was on the phone with her boyfriend, Thulani, an ANC member.

"I got on the phone with comrade Thulani, and Pule walked into my room while I was lying there, the phone was on loudspeaker. He lay on the bed; I'm in my pyjamas and uncomfortable, he moved closer to me and put his arm onto my shoulder.

"I knew then that I had to gather some courage to tell him to move, which I did. He left the room, and I got into my blankets, with the lights on and tried to sleep.

"Until I heard movements in the room. I opened my eyes to realise that it was him. I saw him plug his power bank to the charger and he stood there for a while as if he was trying to think of his next move."

She claimed that she never slept that night until sunrise.

"I rushed to bath and exited the hotel, such that I didn't even wake him up. I was so scared I just wanted to see myself out."

She claimed that in the months that followed she was always shouted at by Mabe. She said he also threatened that she would lose her job on several occasions during the screaming calls from him.

The woman said the threats came true when she received a call from human resources on November 16.

"I was called in to be shown my new package on an unauthorised paper. My salary has been excessively cut without following due processes, and to a larger extent."