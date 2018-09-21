Rape culture and cyber-bullying are dominating the spaces students at higher-education institutions find themselves in.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in collaboration with the University of Johannesburg held a dialogue in an effort to unpack the causes and solutions to the challenges of rape culture and cyber-bullying at universities.

Giving a feminist perspective‚ Mandisa Khanyile‚ who formed part of the national #TotalShutDown steering committee‚ says people tend to lack responsibility for what they say online because they have a sense of safety behind the screens of their cellphones.

“They think they can do whatever they want. People’s lives are ruined when we think we can make jokes about them or shame them. We need to develop a culture that respects people’s dignity‚ privacy‚ their sexuality and decisions. People have made it okay to bully others because they can‚" said Khanyile.

“Social media is an unregulated space‚ and that should stop. We should find a middle ground.”

Khanyile used the example of “Black Twitter” – a term used to describe Twitter users who are black and who focus on the interest of black communities – which was both “great and horrible”.

“It’s great when we spread awareness about people who have‚ for example‚ made hurtful racial comments and we unite to find them. It’s great when we are outing people who do wrong. But the same tool and unity can be misused. I can accuse someone of rape and put it on social media but beyond that no one else has the evidence‚” said Khanyile.

She said there needed to be a balance between activism and defamation. She said she knew of a case where a man killed himself after he was called out for his cyber-bullying.

“I belong to a social media group of feminists and during the #MenAreTrash campaign a woman found the space to be relevant for her to speak about her ordeal. She said that she had a miscarriage after some violence from a man. Then this man came and started slut-shaming the woman and saying she probably had an abortion and so forth‚” Khayile said.