Escalating wave of violence is the result of poverty, and women are on receiving end

It is never an easy task to detail crime statistics to citizens and last week's announcement was no exception for police minister Bheki Cele who reported that violent crimes such as murder and rape have risen sharply. The figures indicate that an average of 56 people are murdered each day.

But perhaps most interesting was that Cele appeared clueless about the reason for the upsurge. The minister went as far as blaming his predecessors for the escalating violent crime. He even blamed a lack of policing, which he said was not on par with UN standards which urges countries to have one policeman to 220 citizens.

Instead, he said, one police officer is now policing almost double the number, alluding to this as a reason for the soaring crime wave. Cele's lack of clarity regarding reasons for the upsurge suggests that the police, including the government, have no plans in place to reduce crime despite the country having remained gripped by high crime rates since the 1990s.

With increasing crime rates, it becomes clear that the crime wave is in fact a long-standing trend and that the recent figures do not merely suggest a failure in systems or glitches by law enforcement.

However, Cele made little reference to the plight of women and children. This is strange because while we may differ about the reasons for the soaring crime wave, we should at least agree on how law enforcement should respond.