Shock at varsities' high rate of rape

The rape culture at universities has again been thrust into the spotlight after it emerged that no less than 48 rape incidents were reported last year.

The universities that recorded the highest number of rape cases include University of Cape Town (UCT) with nine cases, Walter Sisulu University (WSU) with seven cases, Tshwane University of Technology with six cases, Nelson Mandela University with five cases and the University of Johannesburg with four cases.

Higher education and training minister Naledi Pandor revealed the statistics in a parliamentary question by the EFF.

Spokesperson for WSU Yonela Tukwayo confirmed there were initially seven cases that were reported in their campuses but one was withdrawn at a later stage.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the number included both rape and sexual assault cases.