ConCourt ruling did not absolve Bathabile in social grants mess

The ANC Women's League has yet again demonstrated its foolishness.

The organisation finds itself unable, once more, to concern itself with the emancipation of women.

Instead, they have demonstrated their inability to even grasp a simple judgment.

When the Constitutional Court found last week that Bathabile Dlamini did not act in bad faith when seeking an extension of an unlawful contract, the court did not similarly absolve her of wrongdoing in the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) debacle.

It is therefore disingenuous for the ANCWL to celebrate this as some kind of victory for their leader.

It is, furthermore, concerning that ANCWL secretary-general Meokgo Matuba said that "the ruling has silenced many detractors and hellbent haters of comrade Bathabile, who was found guilty through the court of public opinions despite the fact that during her tenure at social development, beneficiaries received their grants on time".

In the first place, those who criticise leaders are not detractors and certainly not hellbent haters.

When a minister is being criticised or hauled before a court, for example, it is not personal, it is done on behalf of those who cannot do that directly for themselves; it is done on behalf of those marginalised and those disadvantaged.

As a women's organisation of the ruling party, which claims to advocate the rights of the women and children, efforts by NGOs such as Black Sash and Freedom Under Law should be welcomed, instead of celebrating non-victories of morally bankrupt leaders.