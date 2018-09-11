Monarch Dalindyebo's jailing shows yawning gap in SA's hybrid legal system

However, the prosecution, conviction and sentencing of Dalindyebo demonstrates a yawning gap in our jurisprudence. His case is a perfect example of customary law subjugation in the new political order; and lack of reform in our jurisprudence has also not been helpful.

The law of the West remains supreme. Common law in South Africa remains dominant in stature, particularly over the existence of customary law, which was only recognised as a result of treaties and set in accordance to restrictions such as the repugnancy clause (that customary law may not go against natural law, good morals or public policy).

Common law is a branch of the judicial system that is highly developed, while indigenous law, which is recognised as part of our hybrid legal system, remains stagnant and undeveloped.

According to the African Charter, the entire SA legal system must be re-examined critically with an aim to free indigenous law from the effects of colonial domination and aim to develop a legal system that reflects the true values of a new democratic South Africa.

However, this has not happened. We should thus question whether customary law is able in this day and age to function justly in our democratic dispensation given the nature of tradition.

Furthermore, the debate has intensified whether customary law directives are able to respond to fundamental rights which are afforded to all who are citizens of the Republic, including those who are subject to traditional leadership.