Why have SA schools become murderous war zones.

Last week was an utterly bewildering and disturbing week for educators, repositories and transmitters of the knowledge and skills in the modern world.

We saw Gadimang Mokolobate, a maths teacher at Ramotshere Technical Secondary School in North West, brutally stabbed to death with a butcher knife by his 17-year-old pupil in a school that ought to be a safe haven.

This is the same week when we heard that a 15-year-old Grade 8 pupil pulled a gun on his teacher at Eldorado Park Secondary School in Johannesburg.

The barbaric murder of Celwa Mapila, a teacher at Middelpos Primary School in the Western Cape, that left the nation stunned, is still all too fresh in our memories.

We are battling to assimilate why and how educators are being killed at the hands of pupils in gruesome acts that educational commenters succinctly describe as a "silent national crisis".

Maths teacher Mokolobate's murder paints a worrisome picture of schools not being effectively equipped to deal with ill-mannered pupils and to address safety and security issues affecting teachers and pupils.

It suggests that the schooling system is teetering on the edge of outright anarchy, which requires a complete overhaul.

You can only image what type of unruly behaviour teachers are faced with on a daily basis.

The question is why have schools become war zones?