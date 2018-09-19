Alex bids farewell to children who perished in fire

Hundreds of residents from Alexandra's 12th Avenue on Wednesday packed the Thusong Youth Centre for a memorial service of the four children who died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Pupils from Emfundisweni Primary School and Entokozweni day care also attended the service to bid their classmates farewell.

The children - Mbalenhle Fihlani, 5, Nhlanhla Ngubeni, 7, Sandile Ngubeni, 4, and two-year-old Amukelani Ngubeni - died after their two-roomed home caught fire apparently from a heater. The siblings had been left unsupervised while their mothers allegedly went out drinking at a local shebeen.

Bongiwe Ngubeni, 31, and Nelisiwe Fihlani, 28, appeared briefly in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on charges of culpable homicide, child abuse, child neglect and deliberate neglect of a child. They remanded in jail until their next appearance on Friday next week.