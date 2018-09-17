South Africa

Sentencing postponed in Parktown Boys assault case

By Prega Govender - 17 September 2018 - 11:18
Former Parktown Boys High School water polo coach Colin Rex hides his face after leaving the high court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, South of Johannesburg. Rex is facing several charges of sexually assault.
Former Parktown Boys High School water polo coach Colin Rex hides his face after leaving the high court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, South of Johannesburg. Rex is facing several charges of sexually assault.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Sentencing proceedings in the case involving the former assistant water polo coach of Parktown Boys High School has been postponed to Thursday because a report from the probation officer was not yet available.

Collan Rex‚ 22‚ was found guilty of 144 counts of sexual assault and a further 12 counts of common assault on Friday. The crimes were perpetrated against pupils of the school.

The case has been heard in the High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Katlehong‚ east of Johannesburg.

Rex ducked photographers as he left court.

A man who is a close friend of Rex's family said he was relieved about the judgment.

READ MORE:

Collan Rex convicted of assaulting Parktown boys‚ not guilty of attempted murder

Parktown Boys’ High School’s former assistant water polo coach Collan Rex‚ has been found guilty of assault and sexual assault.
News
2 days ago

Lesufi praises Parktown boys who testified against former water polo coach

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has praised the pupils who testified against Collan Rex‚ the former Parktown Boys’ High School assistant water ...
News
2 days ago

Parktown Boys’ High School sex pest accused closes his case

Parktown Boys’ High School’s former assistant water polo coach‚ Collan Rex‚ will find out on Monday whether or not he will be convicted of a string ...
News
5 days ago

More claims emerge about sex pest Collan Rex's conduct

More claims emerged about how former Parktown Boys’ High School boarding master Collan Rex behaved around young boys.
News
10 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
KZN gogo allegedly abused over beer
X