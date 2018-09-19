'Parents use schools as dumping place'

Emfundisweni Primary School principal Thembakazi Giyama told Alexandra residents at a memorial service of four children who died in a house fire early on Sunday that there were parents who do not care about the well-being of their children.

Children from Emfundisweni broke down in tears barely 10 minutes into the service and had to be taken out of the Thusong Youth Centre in the township's 12th Avenue.

One of the children who died in the fire, Mbalenhle Fihlani, was a grade R pupil at the school.

Giyama said parents dump children at school without food or uniform.