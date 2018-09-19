Teenager fit to stand trial for murder of school teacher

The court started the proceedings in the chambers by conducting a preliminary inquiry.

The inquiry brought together a prosecutor, his lawyer, a social worker and a magistrate to decide whether the the accused was fit for trial. After two hours in the chambers, the boy was taken to a normal court in a closed court session.

Prosecutor Zola Mpayipheli said it was yet to be decided whether the matter will be heard at a regional or high court.

The case was postponed to October 10.