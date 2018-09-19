South Africa

Teenager fit to stand trial for murder of school teacher

By Boitumelo Tshehle - 19 September 2018 - 15:42
17-year-old boy fit enough to stand trial.
The 17-year-old pupil accused of killing a teacher in North West is fit to stand trial, the Lehurutshe Magistrate's Court heard on Wednesday.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, faces a charge of murder after he allegedly stabbed Daniel Mokolobate, a teacher at Ramotshere Secondary School in Zeerust last week. He arrived in court under police guard and clad in a scotch shirt and a pair of blue jeans.

The court started the proceedings in the chambers by conducting a preliminary inquiry.

The inquiry brought together a prosecutor, his lawyer, a social worker and a magistrate to decide whether the the accused was fit for trial. After two hours in the chambers, the boy was taken to a normal court in a closed court session.

Prosecutor Zola Mpayipheli said it was yet to be decided whether the matter will be heard at a regional or high court.

The case was postponed to October 10.

