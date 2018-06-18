ANC's new policy nothing more than politics of the stomach

Gwede Mantashe was booed by the ANC's aborted provincial conference in KwaZulu-Natal. And the whole country was shocked.

There are many other cases of provincial or regional leaders of the ANC who leave party meetings running for their dear life.

At a recent regional conference in Mpumalanga, "comrades" literally shot each other, killing one of their own.

In North West, there are places where the provincial leadership cannot set foot. There is even a "revolutionary" council set up to deal with leaders of the very ANC members of the so-called revolution council are serving. These are but a few public cases of an organisation in disarray.

When a lower structure of a political party treats its senior leaders the way Mantashe was treated, you must know the party is a shadow of its former self.

There was a time before Polokwane when lower structures of the ANC used to be grateful for having been graced with the presence of the party's senior leadership. Today, senior leaders are a curse not a blessing.

The question is: what exactly are ANC "comrades" fighting over? Why do they shoot each other in Mpumalanga? Why do they murder each other in KwaZulu-Natal?

Listening carefully to various accounts of the ANC's chaotic events. You never get the sense that the factions fight because they have different political ideas.

The truth is there are no political differences. These people are fighting to control the public purse. They know that being an ANC leader is a stepping stone to a position of power in government.

Those who are murdering each other in KwaZulu-Natal do so because they hope the death of a candidate or councillor will open the way for the next in line. The slogan is: You die, I enter.

The rot is not at a regional level only; it has spread to the very top. Those who sit on the National Executive Committee are driven by the same logic. It is about eating.

The fight at Nasrec was not about lofty political ideas; it was about one group of "comrades" seeking to replace those who are eating.