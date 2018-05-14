Chieftaincy is not African culture but inherited rule with impunity

Is it not better to be ruled by an idiot you have elected than by one you had no hand in installing?

Such is the question raised by the disconcerting state of the institution of traditional leadership in South Africa today. Kings and chiefs in our country are generally treated with a sensitivity not dissimilar to that accorded to religion. Yet none of these men has ever been coronated by a deity.

This undue elevation of mere mortals to a kind of spiritual position is in fact a product of history, a deliberately constructed history of dominance by the strong over the weak.

Karl Marx was right to paint a picture of modern man as a victim of a history that weighs heavily like a nightmare upon him.

In the beginning, the men who imposed themselves upon others as kings were almost always physically the strongest, or they were the most adept at the use of crude weapons.