Liberty Holdings suffers cyber attack.

South African insurer Liberty Holdings said on Sunday it had become the victim of a cyber attack after an external party claimed to have seized data from the firm and demanded payment.

Liberty, in which Standard Bank has a 53 percent stake, was alerted of the illegal unauthorized access to its IT infrastructure late on Thursday evening, group Chief Executive David Munro said at a press briefing on Sunday.

Liberty did engage with the external parties involved to determine their intention, but made no concessions “in the face of this attempted extortion,” Munro said.

As part of an ongoing investigation, Liberty identified and addressed specific vulnerabilities its IT infrastructure may have had to secure its customer data, he said.

The insurer has alerted relevant authorities.