Don't let our future drown in the mindless alcoholism of today

In 1986 I visited KwaThema township on the Far East Rand. Sauntering to a nearby shop, I remember asking a new-found friend about a big burnt-down building in the middle of the township.

We were both young; the friend could only regurgitate a widely known story, without details, about why the building was razed to the ground.

The building used to be a bar, the story went, and "comrades" burnt it down because people were drinking instead of going to emzabalazweni (political activities).

A few years later, the story of the charred building made sense to me.

The 1980s were a period of great political ferment. Black townships were restless and ungovernable, culminating in the declaration of a state of emergency by the apartheid President PW Botha on July 21 1985.

You can imagine the righteous indignation of "comrades" when realising that, while the country was politically burning, thousands of black people simply went to drink. The solution? Destroy the bar!

The idea was to awaken the drinking masses to their betrayed political mission, which, according to the "comrades", was the fight against apartheid.