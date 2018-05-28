Mr Thuma Mina's plan does not locate SA in the global landscape

The ballooning arrogance of the US was finally popped by Islamic fundamentalism on September 11 2001. Suddenly, people in the third world saw that, just like them, US citizens were capable of crying. Since then, the US has never really led the world.

The 9/11 political work of religious fundamentalism was consummated by the US itself, when the recklessness of the country's economic system brought the entire world economy to its knees in 2008.

The disintegration of the twin ideology of liberal democracy and capitalism did not lead the world back into the social laboratory to re-experiment with communist ideas. Big countries like China and Russia had had enough of communist destruction.

China gave birth to what the country's mandarins call the "social-market economy".

And it is now the second-largest economy in the world, even though its people continue to languish under the political dictatorship of a communist party.

But we must not expect China to lead the world. The country has a culture of non-interventionism, which is linked atavistically to its Confucian roots. Even if we all were to slaughter each other, China would simply fold its arms and watch.

For more than 15 years now, Russia has been writhing in the vice grip of Putin's kleptocratic and power-mongering hand. Russia under Putin is a danger to the world.

The US is now in the hands of a madman where Donald Trump has no strategic calculation whatsoever.

As the big powers drift even further away from their international leadership responsibilities, the EU is committing suicide. Narrow nationalism has got the better of Europe.