We celebrate Mama Winnie because her sacrifices made our freedom possible

Mama Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela is no more. Her body lies still, awaiting its eternal reunification with the African soil on Saturday.

That she was human is obvious. She made mistakes in the cause of the Struggle. Had she not done so, fanatics would have by now launched a church in St Winnie's name. Indeed, our country is full of bogus angels.

Lodged in the comfort of post-apartheid South Africa, it is easy to ask about Mama Winnie: "What is the big deal?"

For born-frees, such a question can arise out of pure innocence. There is a difference between reading about greatness in a history book and witnessing greatness in real life.

The youth of today access Mama Winnie's greatness through reconstruction. Even the emotions of the narrated story are reconstructed. "After all, it is a story," they say.

For most white South Africans, "What is the big deal?" is a fair question. For they honestly know not what it feels like to be treated by the state as a second-class citizen. It, therefore, makes sense for whites to switch off their television sets and say, "Ag, it's Winnie again. When will it end?"

For black people, it will not come to an end.