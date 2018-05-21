The DA is a faltering social experiment in white privilege, black poverty debate

The DA has of late been jumping from one self-inflicted controversy to another, as if the party has read and enthusiastically embraced German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer's 1896 book, The Art of Controversy.

All the controversies rattling the DA are ultimately connected with the race question. It does not matter what party bosses think, most black people believe that Patricia de Lille is being tormented because she is black.

Days before the DA's recent congress, the predominate noise coming from within was about diversity, which practically refers to the representation of black people in the party's leadership structures.

After the congress, party bosses went on overdrive trying to make South Africans believe that the leadership elected at the congress was "diverse" - contrary to what we can see. It is like being told that a yellow moon in a clear sky is green. Penetrative thinkers of our day call ours a post-truth era.

The latest controversy in the DA was generated by Mmusi Maimane himself, when he used Freedom Day to send the message that our country needs to deal with the twin problem of black poverty and white privilege.