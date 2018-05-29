Trial proceedings revealed that the station commander of the Elliot police station was killed for wanting to discipline cops under his watch‚ the Hawks said on Tuesday.

Phumzile Ngqayimbana and Siyamcela Ntshitshi were found guilty by the Mthatha High Court for planning and executing the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Nomalizo Dukumbana in December 2013.

Constable Noxolo Matya confessed to her part in the crime three years ago and was sentenced to life imprisonment‚ said Captain Anelisa Feni.

"It is claimed that former warrant officer Ngqayimbana‚ Dukumbana’s subordinate‚ connived with Ntshitshi to kill the station commander for instituting a disciplinary hearing against him‚" said Feni.