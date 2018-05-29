Station commander killed for instituting disciplinary hearing against cop
Trial proceedings revealed that the station commander of the Elliot police station was killed for wanting to discipline cops under his watch‚ the Hawks said on Tuesday.
Phumzile Ngqayimbana and Siyamcela Ntshitshi were found guilty by the Mthatha High Court for planning and executing the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Nomalizo Dukumbana in December 2013.
Constable Noxolo Matya confessed to her part in the crime three years ago and was sentenced to life imprisonment‚ said Captain Anelisa Feni.
"It is claimed that former warrant officer Ngqayimbana‚ Dukumbana’s subordinate‚ connived with Ntshitshi to kill the station commander for instituting a disciplinary hearing against him‚" said Feni.
"It is understood that Ngqayimbana claimed he was targeted by Dukumbana as he failed to act in a theft which occurred at a Spar [shop]. The crime was reported by the supermarket’s security guard. Dukumbana's actions 'forced' Ngqayimbana to plot a deadly plan. In doing so [he] roped in Matya to monitor Dukumbana’s movements and also sought the services of Ntshitshi to kill Dukumbana‚" Feni added.
Ngqayimbana and Ntshitshi had pleaded not guilty to the crimes. They were‚ however‚ found guilty on Friday.
The two will be sentenced on Friday.