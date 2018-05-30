Soweto man to appear in court for alleged murder of girlfriend

A 39 year old Soweto woman is the latest victim to die, allegedly, in the hands of her boyfriend.

The woman was found on Wednesday morning at about 7:30 in Mofolo, Soweto lying on the ground with bullet wounds.

Police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said the woman was allegedly shot by her boyfriend and she was certified dead by the paramedics.

"A man described as her uncle was also shot in the leg, allegedly by the same suspect. Police launched a manhunt for the suspect which led them to Emndeni in Soweto where the suspect was arrested. He was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm believed to have been used during the commission of the crime,” Masondo said.

The 42 year old man will appear at Protea magistrate court for murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Masondo said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.

“Police will continue to ensure that those who commit crime against women and children are hunted down and brought to book,” Masondo said.