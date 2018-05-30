South Africa

Soweto man to appear in court for alleged murder of girlfriend

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 30 May 2018 - 16:56
A 42 year old man will appear at Protea magistrate court for the alleged murder of his girlfriend
A 42 year old man will appear at Protea magistrate court for the alleged murder of his girlfriend
Image: STOCK IMAGE

A 39 year old Soweto woman is the latest victim to die, allegedly, in the hands of her boyfriend.

The woman was found on Wednesday morning at about 7:30 in Mofolo, Soweto lying on the ground with bullet wounds. 

Police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said the woman was allegedly shot by her boyfriend and she was certified dead by the paramedics.

"A man described as her uncle was also shot in the leg, allegedly by the same suspect. Police launched a manhunt for the suspect which led them to Emndeni in Soweto where the suspect was arrested. He was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm believed to have been used during the commission of the crime,” Masondo said.

The 42 year old man will appear at Protea magistrate court for murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Masondo said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.

“Police will continue to ensure that those who commit crime against women and children are hunted down and brought to book,” Masondo said.

READ MORE:

What kind of love is this when women are bashed up by lovers

Those who don't leave abusive relationships need help to escape the violence
News
19 days ago

MUT students pay tribute to slain Zolile Khumalo at emotional memorial

About 1 000 Mangosuthu University of Technology students and staff lit candles and sang hymns as they recalled fallen student Zolile Khumalo.
News
19 days ago

Women are at the heart of ancient wisdom of sex act

Sexual texts on taoism, trantra go back centuries.
Good Life
14 days ago

Day of mourning for slain student as suspect appears in court

A day of mourning for slain Mangosuthu University of Technology student Zolile Khumalo will coincide with the court appearance of her ex-lover and ...
News
20 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body
Explainer: Why the High Court in Bloemfontein freed the Guptas' assets
X