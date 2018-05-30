Child killed in botched hijacking laid to rest

The haunting strains of a bagpipe heralded the arrival of a tiny white coffin bearing the body of slain 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj at the Christian Revival Centre in Chatsworth on Tuesday.

An inconsolable Lorraine Sukhraj’s muffled cries of “my baby” could be heard as the pall bearers wheeled in the coffin while her husband‚ Pastor Shailendra Sukhraj‚ sat next to her with tears rolling down his cheeks.

About 2 500 mourners filled the church. They openly wept as a slide show of the 9-year-old’s short life played on the big screen. Photographs of the slain girl as a baby‚ at the beach with her parents as a toddler‚ her birthday parties and in her school uniform featured in the video tribute.

Dozens of mourners queued to glimpse the body of the child — wearing a tiara and a pink dress — before paying their respects to the grieving family.