Boyfriend arrested after woman and daughter's charred bodies found in Benoni.

A 34-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter’s charred bodies were found in their Benoni home on Saturday morning.

The woman’s boyfriend was arrested in connection with their deaths. The police were called by neighbours when they noticed flames emanating from the premises. Firefighters were called but it was too late.

“The police managed to track and arrested the 33-year-old suspect. After his arrest he admitted to ... a fight with his girlfriend. The suspect is detained and will appear in court tomorrow‚” said Captain Mavela Masondo‚ provincial police spokesperson.

In Tembisa‚ a 37-year-old woman was on Saturday arrested for the murder of her 36-year-old boyfriend. Allegations are that the two had an argument. The woman stabbed him with a broken beer bottle in his upper body. The victim was certified dead on the scene.