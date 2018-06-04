Boyfriend arrested after woman and daughter's charred bodies found in Benoni
A 34-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter’s charred bodies were found in their Benoni home on Saturday morning.
The woman’s boyfriend was arrested in connection with their deaths. The police were called by neighbours when they noticed flames emanating from the premises. Firefighters were called but it was too late.
“The police managed to track and arrested the 33-year-old suspect. After his arrest he admitted to ... a fight with his girlfriend. The suspect is detained and will appear in court tomorrow‚” said Captain Mavela Masondo‚ provincial police spokesperson.
In Tembisa‚ a 37-year-old woman was on Saturday arrested for the murder of her 36-year-old boyfriend. Allegations are that the two had an argument. The woman stabbed him with a broken beer bottle in his upper body. The victim was certified dead on the scene.
When police arrived at the scene the suspect was found and arrested. She will soon appear before the magistrate’s court in Tembisa to answer to a charge of murder.
Meanwhile‚ in Boksburg police arrested two suspects and recovered detonators. In most cases‚ these explosives are used in illegal mining‚ to blow up ATMs or in cash heists. Both suspects were detained and will appear in court on Monday.
Police in Ekurhuleni Central were involved in different crime prevention operations‚ where almost 80 suspects were arrested on charges including murder‚ pointing a firearm‚ possession of suspected stolen goods‚ theft‚ assault‚ possession of drugs‚ malicious damage to property and driving while under the influence of alcohol.
All suspects will appear in different magistrate’s courts in the Ekurhuleni Central Cluster.