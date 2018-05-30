True crime lovers it's time to indulge: A list of 5 must-watch crime documentary series

The Jinx

Andrew Jarecki’s six-part documentary tells the story of Robert Durst, a wealthy real estate heir who killed his neighbour. The series explores wealth, privilege and violent death in the US from a forensic perspective. Jarecki tries to uncover the truth behind the death of three people close to the elusive Durst who, after killing his neighbour, went into hiding by pretending to be a deaf-mute woman named Dorothy. Durst sat with the filmmakers for over 20 hours, reflecting on the darkest moments of his life.